Holiday travel rush hits Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Millions of Americans are heading home for the holidays with what's beginning to look like another record holiday travel period.

On Monday morning, travelers were lined up for early flights at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Between the crazy connecting flights and the TSA checkpoints, the holiday rush is on.

"It's crazy. So I'm gonna fly from here to San Francisco and from San Francisco to Beijing," flyer Martin Zhang said.

"I arrived here like three hours before that just because the line here is so long," he said.

AAA predicts travelers will see longer lines than usual this year with 3 million more people traveling this year compared to last year. More people will also fly instead of drive. The travel experts also said air travel will set new records this holiday season, with 7.85 million passengers. Some travelers said that's surprising to hear.

"I think it is, just because, like, inflation, of course. Like, the prices for all the flights have gone up," said Sarah Setterlund.

On Monday morning, security checkpoints saw long lines that resulted in 20-minute wait times.

KDKA-TV's Megan Shinn asked, "Is it worth all this struggle and time?"

"I guess for us, yes, but if you ask my husband no," said Yamileth Setterlund.

Whether you like flying or not, patience and being prepared will get you through.

"I don't really like flying," said Denise Ferguson. "We have TSA PreCheck, so we should be good."