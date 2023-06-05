Watch CBS News
Local News

Unauthorized drone causes temporary ground stoppage at Pittsburgh International Airport

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An unauthorized drone spotted near the Pittsburgh International Airport caused a temporary ground stoppage on Monday. 

The air traffic control tower issued a temporary stop for about 30 minutes after the drone was sighted, a spokesperson for the Allegheny County Airport Authority said. 

The ground stoppage has since been lifted. Operations of the airport terminals remain unaffected, the spokesperson said. 

Law enforcement officials are now trying to find the drone's operator. 

The airport authority's spokesperson said drones can pose safety risks to aviation and unauthorized operators in protected airspace can be fined or charged. 

First published on June 5, 2023 / 12:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.