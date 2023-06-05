Unauthorized drone causes temporary ground stoppage at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An unauthorized drone spotted near the Pittsburgh International Airport caused a temporary ground stoppage on Monday.

The air traffic control tower issued a temporary stop for about 30 minutes after the drone was sighted, a spokesperson for the Allegheny County Airport Authority said.

The ground stoppage has since been lifted. Operations of the airport terminals remain unaffected, the spokesperson said.

Law enforcement officials are now trying to find the drone's operator.

The airport authority's spokesperson said drones can pose safety risks to aviation and unauthorized operators in protected airspace can be fined or charged.