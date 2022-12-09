Marines help to pack a plane with toys for children in need

Marines help to pack a plane with toys for children in need

Marines help to pack a plane with toys for children in need

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - U.S. Marine Corps representatives helped fill a plane with hundreds of holiday gifts for children on Friday.

The goal was to pack an entire King Air twin-engine aircraft to capacity with toys on the campus of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.

It was part of the organization's Toys for Tots initiative and is the third year for the pack-a-plane event. Students and staff all cherish this event as a tradition at the school.

U.S. Marine Corps representatives helped fill a plane on the campus of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics with hundreds of holiday gifts for children on Dec. 9, 2022. (Photo: KDKA)

"No program anywhere in the country could do this without the generosity of this facility, the students, the faculty, the staff and businesses and individuals all across the country," said Andy Burch, the assistant coordinator of the Allegheny County detachment of the Marine Corps.

Toys for Tots works to collect new, unwrapped toys during the holiday season to give to children who are less fortunate.