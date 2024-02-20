Pittsburgh restaurant voluntarily closes after health inspector finds sewage in basement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department confirms that sewage was found in the basement of a popular restaurant in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

County health officials inspected Industry Public House on Monday night after complaints from restaurant employees.

Following the inspection and news reports, the bar & restaurant closed voluntarily.

"I'm actually pretty pleased that they are closed. I would have been a little happier had they closed prior to it being on the news," said Juanita Lomax, who learned why the restaurant was closed when she came for lunch on Tuesday.

A food safety assessment report confirms sewage in the basement and the smell of it in the air. A video shows plumbers entering the building on Tuesday afternoon.

Building management told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah that this is not a quick fix and there's a blockage preventing it.

Inspectors found a broken concrete floor and a large hole with exposed sewage in a storage room off of the beer cooler room in the basement. They also found evidence of a past backup in the same area due to water damage on the walls.

Officials said no food is stored in this area, just miscellaneous items.

For customers like Lomax, it doesn't make a difference.

"I'm a bit of a germaphobe, and I do plan to eat at places I know are looking out for the best interest of their customers, so it does make me quite nervous to be able to return," Lomax said.