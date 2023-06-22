Pittsburgh Fourth of July celebration expands with 3 concert stages, a flyover, fireworks and more

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh has big plans to celebrate the Fourth of July, including three stages with a full lineup of performers, a C-17 flyover, activities for the kids, and, of course, fireworks.

The city's celebration will be from 4-10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

There will be stages set up at Point State Park, the North Shore Great Lawn and on Liberty Avenue. The city said musical acts, including the headliner, will be announced soon.

The main event is the fireworks over the city skyline. Those start at 9:35 p.m.

"Every year, Pittsburgh's Independence Day Celebrations bring thousands of people to our beautiful city to celebrate with each other," Mayor Ed Gainey said in a press release. "We are fortunate to have incredible partners to help us create a welcoming space for residents and visitors alike. I encourage everyone to explore all the programming and safely enjoy our Fourth of July festivities."

Other activities include a C-17 flyover, a hot air balloon, an interactive military display, a picnic at Point State Park, Summer Soul Line Dancing and children's activities like face painting and caricatures.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Independence Day Celebration, visit their website at this link.