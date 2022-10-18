Watch CBS News
Multiple ShotSpotter alerts lead police to shooting victim in Homewood

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police have detained three men after a shooting in Homewood on Tuesday morning sent another man to the hospital, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

Pittsburgh police were called to Kelly Street, near North Homewood Avenue, just before 10:30 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert for 13 rounds.

They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. He was taken to a local hospital and is stable, officials said.

A car was also hit during the gunfire.

Police detained three men at the scene and recovered a gun.

The investigation continues.

