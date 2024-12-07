A guide to Pittsburgh's holiday light shows

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When it's dark and cold outside, twinkling lights can brighten the sky and your spirits.

Here are some of the 16 different places on Kidsburgh's Holiday Lights Guide.

If you want to stay in the warmth of your car, there are several displays where the kids can wear their PJs, eat snacks from home and look out the window.

The Christmas Light-Up at Clinton Park is near the Pittsburgh International Airport. It's only $10 per car and has a wonderful home-spun feel.

Outside Allegheny County are drive-through displays at Overly's Country Christmas in Greensburg, Westmoreland County, and Oglebay in Wheeling, West Virginia.

If you're ready to bundle up and walk through the lights, you'll find the most artistic use of light at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. The "Dazzling Nights" display features totems reflecting in a pond while changing colors and patterns synchronized to music. You'll walk through the forest where it feels like magical fairies flying all around you.

This year, the Pittsburgh Zoo has a walkthrough exhibit called "Wild Illuminations: A Holiday Lantern Experience," a re-imagination of the Asian Lantern Festival and Zoo Lights that's colorful and full of wonder at every turn.

Stroll through a winter wonderland in Butler County's "Enchanted Lights" in Economy Borough, where you can enjoy hot chocolate and roast s'mores around the campfire.

And of course, we can't mention holiday lights without including a Pittsburgh favorite with the historic Phipps Conservatory, where you meander through the spectacular flowers before walking outside to the maze of bulbs, orbs and trees.

For all golf lovers, you can putt through holiday lights at "Fun Fore All Family Fun Park" in Cranberry.

There are also three Christmas trees in Downtown Pittsburgh at the Point, the PPG Place ice rink and the Highmark building.

There's a brand new light installation called "Aurora" in Mellon Park downtown with live music and the trolly running between Mellon Square and Market Square on Saturdays.

More details on this and the full Kidsburgh Holiday Lights Guide can be found here.