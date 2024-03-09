Watch CBS News
Sports

Pittsburgh holds off NC State 81-73 to claim double-bye in ACC Tournament

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Carlton Carrington scored 23 points, Blake Hinson added 21 and Pittsburgh defeated NC State 81-73 on Saturday night to claim fourth place and a double-bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament.

The Panthers (21-10, 12-8), who led by 10 points at halftime, went ahead 52-35 early in the second half and their lead was still 14 after Hinson hit a jumper near the six-minute mark.

But NC State, which hadn't led since about 8 minutes left in the first half, rallied with an 11-0 run sparked by nine points from Jayden Taylor. The Panthers pushed their lead back to eight points, then Taylor got the Wolfpack within 75-70 when he hit a 3-pointer with 59 seconds remaining.

Guillermo Diaz Graham was fouled on an alley-oop dunk and finished the and-1 for an eight-point lead at 51 seconds. Mohamed Diarra hit a 3-pointer for the Wolfpack but Pitt finished things off at the free-throw line.

Taylor had 28 points for the Wolfpack (17-14, 9-11), who finished in 10th place.

The score was tied five times in the first 12 minutes. NC State did not trail and had the largest lead of five points. A 3-pointer by Jaland Lowe gave the Panthers the lead for the first time, 26-23 with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the half. Lowe's 3 came early in an 18-6 run that helped the Panthers close the half with a 39-29 lead.

___ 

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___ 

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

First published on March 9, 2024 / 10:35 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.