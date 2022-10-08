Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Hispanic Heritage Festival set for this weekend at PNC Park

By Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PNC Park hosting Emiliano's Hispanic Heritage Festival
PNC Park hosting Emiliano's Hispanic Heritage Festival 02:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Music, food, and more will be on display today at PNC Park.

That's the location of the first Hispanic Heritage Festival in Pittsburgh.

"When we first moved to Pittsburgh we saw a lack of culture in terms of Hispanic culture," said Benny Ulloa, owner of Emiliano's Mexican Restaurant. " So, we figured we'd bring an event like this which I have seen in other parts of the country."

Ulloa said while this is the first festival, it's not the first time they've done something like this.

"We first did one of these a few years ago next to one of our restaurants in the South Side and the plan was to continue to do it but just hadn't been able to because of the pandemic," he said.

The event will take place in the left field lounge at the ballpark and there will be two sessions - one from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and then from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Tickets are available on Emiliano's website at this link.

"It's a family-oriented event," explained Ulloa. "So there's going to be activities for the little ones: face painting, sugar skull decorating, a guacamole-making station."

He said of course there will be tequila, but also authentic Hispanic music.

Pittsburgh-based Karibe Son will be the headliner. They started in Pittsburgh about four years ago and now, their sound is truly international.

"We actually just came back from touring Columbia, we came back a couple of weeks ago, we're representing Pittsburgh obviously because this is our hometown," said Angelo Amador, one of the members of Karibe Son.

"We are representing Pittsburgh, we are local and we are so proud to be representing this city," added Gustavo Pinilla.

Pittsburgh has a growing Hispanic population and organizers said they want to highlight their culture here.

"I think it's important for people to live together, to work together, and to enjoy all these different customs that we have together as well," Ulloa said.

Erika Stanish

Erika is an award-winning investigative journalist who joined KDKA in October of 2021. She is thrilled to be back in her hometown and reporting for the station she grew up watching!

First published on October 8, 2022 / 9:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.