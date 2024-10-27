Unseasonably warm temperatures come to Pittsburgh this week following a cool fall weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - High pressure parked over the Ohio Valley has allowed for calm winds and predominantly clear skies early Sunday morning.

Temperatures are near or below freezing in many spots. Some patchy river and valley fog is possible around sunrise, otherwise, that will begin to mix out as the day progresses.

Low temperatures tonight - October 27, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

A band of mid to high-level clouds is also passing over our southernmost counties this morning, but those will exit by late morning to midday allowing for mostly sunny skies.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Seasonable temperatures are expected Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s followed by lows in the low to mid 30s by Monday morning.

High temperatures - October 27, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

A ridge of high pressure will amplify early this week which will promote the return of a surge of warm air from the southwest. Temperatures will be well above normal, especially from Tuesday to Thursday next week. On Tuesday, the initial surge of some moisture moving in aloft in the atmosphere accompanied by a weak disturbance may induce an isolated shower for areas north of Pittsburgh toward I-80 and Lake Erie during the morning hours.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Otherwise, temperatures will continue to heat to unseasonably high levels Wednesday and Thursday with a plethora of record highs likely across the Midwest and Southern States.

Record highs are possible on Halloween pending how much cloud cover is in place and the timing of the next storm system. Model guidance as of Sunday morning has slowed the progression of the upper-level storm system, driving the front's eastward progression on Thursday, so the probability of us at least tying the record on Halloween looks a little better.

We could have some record heat on Halloween KDKA Weather Center

As the front moves into the region accompanied by a tongue of low-level moisture, scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening after sunset lasting into Friday morning. I anticipate coverage and intensity to be higher over our western and northern counties before falling apart upon reaching drier and more stable air toward the Laurel Highlands.

Slightly cooler weather will follow by the end of this upcoming week, but temperatures will still be above average.

7-day forecast: October 27, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!