Pittsburgh has rain chances mainly in the afternoon, scattered downpours possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday's rain chance bore just a trace amount of rain in Pittsburgh.

There was very little rain yesterday. The chance for rain today is technically higher than yesterday's (how could it not be?) rain chance.

The peak chance for showers and maybe even a storm or two will occur this afternoon. There is going to be a number of places that see little to no rain today.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

There will be other areas that catch one of the isolated downspouts that will see rain totals above a quarter of an inch. These downpours will be in the isolated range today with most seeing a day very similar to yesterday.

Looking ahead, Thursday is looking dry. I have Thursday highs in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies.

Friday highs will be near 80 degrees with afternoon to evening rain. Saturday's high will be in the low 70s and Saturday has the best chance for rain over the next week right now.

Saturday's set-up will be very similar to this past Saturday with a lot of sheer (turning in the atmosphere). While the number is too low for the Storm Prediction Center to shade our area for severe weather on Saturday, it can't be ruled out at this time.

Nationally, Canadian smoke is back in the headlines this week with air quality concerns for parts of the Midwest. Right now it isn't looking like we will be impacted too much by smoke this week.

The air quality forecast for the rest of the week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. KDKA Weather Center

Modeling data shows the peak impact over the next 72 hours happening on Friday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection keeps our fine particulate matter numbers in the "good" range through Friday. Our ozone numbers will be "good" today but in the "moderate" range on Thursday.

A quick look at air quality sensors locally shows almost all numbers in the 'good' range as well.

7-day forecast: May 15, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

