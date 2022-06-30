Pittsburgh group starts initiative to close gender pay gap

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh group has started an initiative to close the gender pay gap.

The group, Black Women's Policy Agenda, says it's time to level up and says although the gender wage gap has decreased slightly over the years, it's not enough.

The group says it's not only about talking through the wage gap, but also about building policies and practices that solidify equal pay.

Black Women's Policy Agenda highlighted a 2019 gender equity report that showed in Pittsburgh, Black women only made 54 cents on the dollar compared to white men.

The women's group says that's unacceptable and has outlined a list of goals they believe should be achieved for every company to equalize pay between men and women.

The group says they plan on holding workshops for companies to help work through the gender wage gap and make clear what they believe needs to be done to achieve that. For more information, click here.