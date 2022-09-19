Great Race weekend to bring thousands of runners and walkers into city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The running of the Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race next weekend will bring hundreds of thousands of runners to the city.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the event which includes two-days of events for runners of all levels and ages. Organizers expect nearly 10,000 participants from 30 states, plus runners from Canada and Germany.

"Mayor Caliguiri, in 1977, started it to get Pittsburghers out and moving as a community fun run. That's really what it is and what it remains to this day," Brian Katze, the race's special events manager, said.

Race weekend kicks off with the kids' events on Saturday, Sept. 24, and builds to the big races on Sunday, Sept. 25. Here is the schedule and locations.

Saturday, Sept. 24

9:30 - 11 a.m. @ Point State Park: Dollar Bank Junior Great Race - Family Fun Run, Tot Trot and Diaper Dash

Sunday, Sept. 25

8 a.m. @ Fifth & Atwood, Oakland: Great Race 5K Run and Walk

9:25 a.m. @ Beechwood Boulevard, Frick Park: Great Race 10K - Wheelchair

9:30 a.m. @ Beechwood Boulevard, Frick Park: Great Race 10K

There is still time to register if you're interested, click here.

Information and course maps for each race: 5K | 10K | Junior Great Race

Finally, if you or someone you know is participating, you can check their results here.