Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Giant Eagle sells scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Woman wins lottery twice
Woman wins lottery twice 01:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One lucky Pittsburgher is $5 million richer after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Giant Eagle this week. 

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the scratch-off lottery ticket was a $50 game called "$5 Million Money Maker" and the top prize is indeed, $5 million. 

The Giant Eagle in the 5500 block of Centre Ave. will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

The winner has one year to redeem their prize. 

First published on November 18, 2022 / 11:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.