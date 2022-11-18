Pittsburgh Giant Eagle sells scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One lucky Pittsburgher is $5 million richer after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Giant Eagle this week.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the scratch-off lottery ticket was a $50 game called "$5 Million Money Maker" and the top prize is indeed, $5 million.
The Giant Eagle in the 5500 block of Centre Ave. will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The winner has one year to redeem their prize.
