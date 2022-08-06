Pittsburgh gets ready to celebrate Farmers Market Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a great week to shop local!

It's National Farmers Market Week and the USDA is celebrating local growers.

The first week of August will showcase their importance to the communities they support.

Not only can farmers' markets produce local, homegrown food, but they also support communities that do not have a regular grocery store.

Tomorrow in Squirrel Hill you can check out a farmers market at the Beacon-Bartlett Parking Lot from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

"Our local farmer markets provide a critical resource to Pittsburgh residents," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "National Farmers Market Week will be a celebration of our work supporting urban farmers, fighting food insecurity, and ensuring fresh, healthy, and nutritious meals are accessible to everyone. Special thanks to the Office of Special Events and all of our local vendors for their incredible work behind the scenes to ensure these markets thrive."

You can also find a full list of locations and dates below!

Sunday, August 7:

The Chicken Chasers: 10 a.m.

Squirrel Hill Market: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Beacon-Bartlett Parking Lot

Monday, August 8:

DJ Aerie Cole at 4 p.m.

East End Market 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Liberty Green Park, 100 Larimer Ave

Wednesday, August 10:

Marcus Jones, DJ Marky Mark 412 at 4 p.m.

Carrick Market 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Carrick Community Pavilion, 1529 Brownsville Rd.

Friday, August 12:

Byron Nash at 3:30 p.m.

North Side Market 3 - 7 p.m.

Allegheny Commons East, near Cedar Ave. and E. Ohio St.