Watch CBS News
Crime

Pittsburgh fugitive wanted for 10 years arrested in San Francisco

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man wanted by Pittsburgh police, who had been on the run for the last 10 years, has been arrested in San Francisco. 

Johnny Bledsoe, 48, was arrested in 2013 by Pittsburgh police after a female victim identified him as the person who had stolen her iPhone and spat on her, according to a press release.

untitled-1.png
Johnny Bledsoe, 48, wanted by Pittsburgh police, was arrested in San Francisco.   KDKA

Bledsoe was charged with robbery, criminal mischief and harassment. He had been considered a fugitive after failing to appear in court.

Pittsburgh detectives, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Pittsburgh Task Force and the Southwest Pacific Task Force, were able to capture and arrest Bledsoe on Sept. 5, 2023. 

Bledsoe remains in the San Francisco County Jail awaiting extradition back to Allegheny County.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 11:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.