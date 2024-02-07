Pittsburgh hopes to attract EMTs through new program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you live in Pittsburgh and you are interested in becoming an EMT, the city is looking for you.

Ross Guidotti has more on a special program that will enable successful applicants to fill those open EMT roles.

The City of Pittsburgh has more than enough ambulances and medical services vehicles, just not enough EMTs to man them. To remedy that issue, Chief Amera Gilchrist has come up with a program where no experience is necessary with the $800 class cost being waived. Chief Gilchrist started out as an EMT for Pittsburgh 25 years ago.

If you want to sign up for the program, you must be 18, have a driver's license, high school diploma or GED, pass a background and drug test and you must be a city resident.

— Pittsburgh EMS (@PghEMS) February 7, 2024

The school will be called the Pittsburgh Freedom House EMT Academy. The title is to honor the first emergency medical service in the city.

Diversity is also a big element in the program.

"There is nothing more important than if you or your loved one is sick and someone actually comes to help or assist that looks like you," Gilchrist said.

