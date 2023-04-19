Pittsburgh giving away free mulch from Christmas tree recycling program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man's trashed Christmas tree is another man's treasure.

The city of Pittsburgh is giving away free mulch from its Christmas tree recycling program starting on Earth Day, April 22.

This past holiday season, the Department of Public Works said the city kept nearly 1,700 Christmas trees from the landfill. Now those trees are available in the form of free, natural and environmentally friendly mulch for all residents.

After residents dropped off their trees, the Forestry Division chipped them up into mulch at the Pittsburgh Zoo's drop-off location. Beginning Saturday, the mulch will be available in the zoo's overflowing parking lot.

People have to bring their own buckets, gloves and shovels. Residents can come every Saturday until May 13 from dawn until dusk or while supplies last. The Department of Public Works said quantity is limited and expected to go quickly.

The Department of Public Works' Environmental Services Bureau will also be collecting leaves, grass, brush and branches on Saturday, May 6.

Yard waste must be placed at residents' usual spots for trash and recycling by 6 a.m. Saturday but shouldn't be put out before Friday evening, the city said. For more details on what will be collected, visit the city's website.