Pittsburgh food bank scammers now in custody

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people are now in jail for their roles in an alleged scam. Investigators said they pretended to be with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to swindle money.

According to the complaints, this isn't the first time the two have been accused of collecting money for the food bank. It's estimated they've collected thousands of dollars that people thought was going to help those in need.

It was during Rib Fest when William Roberson, 59, and Diane Plymire, 55, were collecting money. The two were carrying buckets outside Acrisure Stadium with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank ID cards. The video shows them allegedly pretending to be with the food bank as they collect money.

Investigators said Ronnell Hunt, with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, saw them and questioned them.

"Saw a red flag right off the jump. People were walking around posing as if they were getting cash money for the food bank," Hunt said.

He wanted to know who authorized them to take up the collection. Apparently, Plymire and Roberson couldn't give a name.

Officers said people working Rib Fest had kicked the two out of the event, but they kept coming back after changing clothes.

According to the food bank's Chief Development Officer, these two have done this before. Since about 2018, they've been spotted at Steelers games, Pirates games, the Cultural District, and Strip District.

"We do not do cash solicitations; we only do it once a year with Santa's workshop with people's natural gas," Hunt said.

The food bank has tried to get the two accused to legitimately fundraise for the organization, but they've argued that's what they're doing. Plymire and Roberson claim they've donated their money anonymously to the organization, but the food bank officials said that's not possible.

It's estimated these two have collected about $2,000 from people thinking they were helping the hungry.

Both are currently in the Allegheny County Jail and were unable to post bail.

They face several charges of theft and have preliminary hearings later this month.