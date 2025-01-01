Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh-area hospitals welcome first new babies of 2025

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The first new babies of 2025 are being celebrated at hospitals throughout the Pittsburgh area!

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and AHN's Wexford Hospital both welcomed babies shortly after midnight. 

At Magee, UPMC says Jake Pertras and Dae-Janae Hippsshelton and Jake Pertras of New Brighton, Beaver County welcomed baby Genesis into the world at 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday. 

kdka-upmc-magee-2025-first-baby.png
UPMC has welcomed its first baby of 2025 to the world! UPMC

Baby Genesis came into the world weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long. 

UPMC says baby Genesis "knows how to make an entrance" and called her the first UPMC Pittsburgh baby of the year.

Allegheny Health Network says that Rachel and Mark Cunningham of Richland Township, welcomed baby Luka into the world at 12:44 a.m. at AHN Wexford Hospital.

Baby Luka weighed 7 lbs., 12 oz. and measured just over 20 inches long. 

luka-cunningham-ahn.jpg
Baby Luka Cunningham was born at AHN's Wexford Hospital, the health system's first baby of 2025. Allegheny Health Network

AHN says that as part of celebrating baby Luka being born, the family will receive a year's worth of free diapers and a lifetime gift of swim lessons. 

