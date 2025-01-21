Pittsburgh-area first responders alerting residents to dangers of frozen bodies of water

Pittsburgh-area first responders alerting residents to dangers of frozen bodies of water

Pittsburgh-area first responders alerting residents to dangers of frozen bodies of water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the temperatures drop below zero, our bodies of water start to freeze over. The two combined can create dangerous conditions if you're not careful. First responders are refreshing their skills and sending a warning before you step out on the ice.

All year round, even in the bitter cold, the Elizabeth Borough Fire Department's Water Rescue Team has to be ready to respond to any emergency on the rivers and lakes.

Chief Chad Rager showed off a tool and other gear they use to check the thickness of the ice.

"If it's like an inch thick or two inches thick, you're going to bust right through it," Rager said.

Thankfully, they haven't been called to any icy water emergencies this season. Ahead of this week's bitter cold stretch, their team trained with Glassport, McKeesport, and other agencies on the Youghiogheny River.

In a few exercises, they got some help from a K-9.

"We had her do some scenarios of taking some rescue buoys and stuff out to victims, and then us pulling in with the ropes," Rager said.

They spent four to five hours practicing on a river. Typically, they train on ponds and lakes.

Wayne Lewis is a borough firefighter and the Allegheny County Swift Water Flood Response Team Coordinator.

"We're prepared for it. When a call comes in, we'll be ready to respond," Lewis said.

He said when it comes to these frigid temps, they need to be dressed properly.

"You don't want to be over too warm, but you have to be able to move in your suit because if you don't, you're not good [at] helping somebody out," Lewis said.

It's even more important when they rely more on their strength without a boat because their vessel is stuck and frozen in the water.

However, they hope people will make smart decisions and stay off the ice, especially on the rivers, with just inches froze over.

If not, and you fall in, you'll struggle to move within 10 minutes. Within an hour, hypothermia can set in.

"You ain't got much time to get out if you go in there," Rager said.

If you encounter an emergency on the water this winter, Rager urges you not to try to take matters into your own hands. Instead, he said to monitor the situation and call 911.