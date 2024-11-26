Pittsburgh's annual First Night celebration returns to ring in 2025 featuring Frzy and fireworks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh is once again ringing in the new year with a party in the downtown Cultural District.

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust officials have announced the lineup to ring in 2025.

Highlights for the 31st annual Highmark First Night celebration include a performance by Frzy, a celebration of the music of Ray Charles, the annual New Year's Eve Parade, ice carving, the Future of Pittsburgh Ball, and of course fireworks.

The night gets started with the Dollar Bank Children's Fireworks Display at 6 p.m. at the Highmark Stage at Penn Avenue and Stanwix Street.

Other family-friendly activities include the Highmark Holiday Block Party and AHN Family Zone at Penn Avenue and 7th Street. Citiparks will set up hands-on activities and other activities for children.

The giant puppets will be back in the New Year's Eve Parade along Penn Avenue from 8-8:30 p.m.

The popular Ice Maze returns. If you find your way through, you can get a picture on the Ice Throne. In addition, the kids will want to race a LEGO car down the ice luge racetrack.

Pittsburgh jazz musician Roger Humphries and his Big Band will pay tribute to the legendary Ray Charles with a tribute show inside the Byham Theater. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and this event requires tickets.

Rapper Frzy headlines the evening. He takes the Highmark Stage at 10:45 p.m. and will help ring in 2025 at midnight.

The Future of Pittsburgh Ball will rise over Pittsburgh, nearly 75 feet, in the countdown to the new year, and we'll kick off 2025 with fireworks. Pittsburgh wouldn't do it any other way.

The full schedule of events has been posted online here. Highmark First Night is set for New Year's Eve, Dec. 31.