Pittsburgh Firefighters holding annual 'Fill the Boot' drive to support Muscular Dystrophy Association

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- City of Pittsburgh firefighters will soon be taking to the streets to raise money for muscular dystrophy.

Firefighters will be out on city streets on Monday, August 22 with boots in their hands, looking to get donations from pedestrians, motorists, and passersby.

Donations will go towards research, advanced care, and in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Those firefighters are expected to be out from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. throughout various parts of the city.

The 'Fill the Boot' campaign was launched in Pittsburgh in 1959 by former Fire Chief Charles Lewis.

The International Association of Firefighters has helped raise more than $679 million to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Click here to donate online.