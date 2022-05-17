'His Heroes': Mom thanks Pittsburgh firefighters for stopping by her son's apple butter stand

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A grateful mom wrote a thank you letter to Pittsburgh firefighters for making her son's day a little brighter.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire shared photos of their visit with the boy on Facebook.

A very grateful mom wrote to Fire Chief Darryl Jones to tell him about a special group of firefighters from Engine 17... Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire on Tuesday, May 17, 2022



The firefighters from Engine 17 recently stopped by Anthony "Tug" Morris's apple butter stand, but his mom said the visit meant so much more.

She said they let her son, who is autistic, see the firetruck and equipment and ask all the questions he wanted.

His mom said it was a gift for her to see him interacting with these real-life heroes.

"Until two years ago, he didn't speak in complete sentences and could barely read or write. To watch him communicate and be in love with his dream, presented in real life, was everything to me," she said in the letter.

Morris is 9-years-old and attends Pittsburgh Public Schools.