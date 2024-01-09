Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh fire crews share house fire prevention tips

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Protecting yourself from house fires this winter
Protecting yourself from house fires this winter 02:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —  As temperatures go down, fire experts say the risk of a house fire goes up significantly.

Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Chief Darryl Jones said things like space heaters and overloaded extension cords are often a cause.

"I believe firmly that all these fires can be prevented," Jones said. 

He said the first line of defense is a battery-powered smoke alarm and statistics show they work well and last longer than ever.

"The new lithium-ion batteries give you 10-year smoke detectors. You don't have to worry about it for 10 years," Jones said.

But what if a fire breaks out in the basement? The alarm goes off, but you are on the third floor sleeping, you may not realize a fire is happening until it's too late. Chief Jones says high-tech smoke detectors are now on the market

"You can get integrated smoke detectors. They come in as a system operated by Bluetooth," Jones said. 

If a detector goes off, every device on the system alerts, giving you extra seconds that can save your life. 

Jone said hard-wired smoke detectors are also a great option. They can also be wired so if one is set off, they all are. According to Jones, "The only thing better than a smoke detector is a sprinkler system."

Home sprinkler systems are on the market and becoming an increasingly popular option for people building new homes. These systems dramatically reduce the damage done to a home and increase fire survivability.  

 ones added that fire extinguishers on every level of a home are key to keeping a small fire from spreading quickly.

Finally, Jones also advises people to have a fire escape plan. Plus, if you have a house fire, get everyone out then call 911.

Ross Guidotti
Ross Guidotti - KDKA

Ross Guidotti, a Pittsburgh native and Point Park graduate , joined KDKA in 2001 as a general assignment reporter.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 5:05 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.