Pittsburgh fire crews share house fire prevention tips

Protecting yourself from house fires this winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As temperatures go down, fire experts say the risk of a house fire goes up significantly.

Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Chief Darryl Jones said things like space heaters and overloaded extension cords are often a cause.

"I believe firmly that all these fires can be prevented," Jones said.

He said the first line of defense is a battery-powered smoke alarm and statistics show they work well and last longer than ever.

"The new lithium-ion batteries give you 10-year smoke detectors. You don't have to worry about it for 10 years," Jones said.

But what if a fire breaks out in the basement? The alarm goes off, but you are on the third floor sleeping, you may not realize a fire is happening until it's too late. Chief Jones says high-tech smoke detectors are now on the market

"You can get integrated smoke detectors. They come in as a system operated by Bluetooth," Jones said.

If a detector goes off, every device on the system alerts, giving you extra seconds that can save your life.

Jone said hard-wired smoke detectors are also a great option. They can also be wired so if one is set off, they all are. According to Jones, "The only thing better than a smoke detector is a sprinkler system."

Home sprinkler systems are on the market and becoming an increasingly popular option for people building new homes. These systems dramatically reduce the damage done to a home and increase fire survivability.

ones added that fire extinguishers on every level of a home are key to keeping a small fire from spreading quickly.

Finally, Jones also advises people to have a fire escape plan. Plus, if you have a house fire, get everyone out then call 911.