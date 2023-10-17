Pittsburgh-filmed "Handyman from Hell" to premier on Lifetime Movie Network

By: KDKA-TV Producer Ashley Funyak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new thriller filmed in Pittsburgh will have you screaming just in time for Halloween.

"Handyman From Hell" will premiere Thursday night on the Lifetime Movie Network.

It's an independent film that is the latest project of Steve Hofstetter, comedian and founder of the Steel City Arts Foundation in Stanton Heights, alongside Jay Black.

"Maggie Anderson has just separated from her husband and, as a way to cope, is finally overhauling the beautiful converted church that she had bought with so much promise just a few years ago," Lifetime summarizes on their website. "When she meets the sexy, skilled Nate, she feels like she's met the man who is going to fix up her kitchen…and maybe even her heart. What she doesn't realize is that Nate is mysteriously connected to her family and is entering her home and her life with murder on his mind."

Hofstetter is not just behind the scenes -- he plays the role of Maggie Anderson's brother, Micheal. It also features appearances from stars like Jodie Sweetin, best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in the comedy series "Full House," Michael Ian Black, Frank Caliendo, Vic Dibitetto, Natalie Buck and more.

It's filmed almost entirely at the Steel City Arts Foundation in Stanton Heights.

While the film is an independent production outside of SAG-AFTRA, Hofstetter and the production crew made the decision to hold the completed film until the ongoing strike was over. Producers also retain the theatrical and VOD rights for the film.

"Handyman from Hell" premieres on the Lifetime Movie Network at 8 p.m. EST. If it gets enough traction online, it's possible the movie will also be shown on Lifetime's main channel.

Hofstetter and other members of the cast and crew are hosting a special movie screening that same night over Zoom with live commentary and some behind-the-scenes fun facts. Tickets are required and only 100 will be sold. A portion of the sales will go to the cast and crew.