Pittsburgh in for a very rainy Thursday with showers expected throughout

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New U.S. Drought Monitor maps will be released this morning at 8:30. The data cutoff for drought maps is 8 a.m. from Tuesday to Tuesday. For us here locally, we only had one rainy day during that time period with just 0.54" of rain recorded.

That's also the only measurable rain we have seen at the Pittsburgh airport for the month, and that puts our monthly total already seven-tenths of an inch behind the 'average' rain pace for November. You can probably see where I am going here as I don't think we will see any improvements when it comes to the drought monitor maps and will likely continue to see drought conditions worsening when the new maps are released.

Looking ahead, I don't see any 'drought buster' weather systems heading our way anytime soon, but we will have a couple of chances for rain over the next week.

The first one arrives this morning with a light to moderate rain falling through a big chunk of the day. Rain totals should be close to half an inch with the steadiest and heaviest rain arriving during late morning hours. Rain should be fairly continuous through at least 4 p.m. and some data hints at a steady rain through 8 p.m.

I think we will start to see breaks by 4 p.m.

Conditions expected today - November 14, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

With the rain moving through, we won't see a big warm-up with morning temperatures in the mid to low 40s and highs today probably not getting back to 50°.

I have the noon temperatures as our high temperature this morning with temps at 48° at that time in Pittsburgh. We will also at times see fairly breezy conditions, especially at the edge of the Ridges into the Laurel Highlands. Winds could gust up to 35mph.

Looking ahead, light rain and drizzle should stick around through a good chunk of Friday with Friday highs hitting the low 50s. Friday morning lows should be in the low 40s for most places.

The rest of the weekend is looking dry with highs on Saturday in the mid-50s and Sunday highs near 60°. Technically I stretched the truth on the rest of the weekend being dry with a chance for rain arriving just before midnight on Monday.

We could see maybe a fifth of an inch of rain falling on Monday morning before the morning commute.

I have another good chance at seeing rain arriving on Wednesday of next week too.

7-day forecast: November 14, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

