Pittsburgh enters into a dry and warm stretch of weather through the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We finally get a much-deserved break from the rain today.

The break from rain lasts through Saturday. So far this year we have recorded 23.83" of rain. Our normal rain total through the end of the month for the year is at 15.87". That means for the year we are nearly 8 inches above average.

That is a big difference. A good chunk of our yearly total has come over the past 60 days with 13.54" of rain falling since April 1.

That's insane.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Our next rain chance will come on Sunday morning with showers moving through in the early morning. While model data has been consistent on Sunday's rain chance I am not so sure it will happen. I wouldn't be surprised if the Sunday rain chance goes away.

Friday and Saturday are looking dry.

The next couple of days won't just be dry but looking fairly pleasant too.

Highs today probably won't hit the 70° mark. Highs on Friday should hit the low 70s.

Warmer weather will arrive on Saturday as I see highs hitting 80°. Saturday will see humidity levels ticking up. Dew points this morning are in the 40s but are expected to dip into the 30s this afternoon to afternoon.

Grabbing the bike? Here's your cycle forecast! KDKA Weather Center

Friday morning temperatures will be around 5 degrees colder than this morning. Dew points will return to the 40s on Saturday morning. They'll be near 60 degrees by the end of Sunday.

Let's keep a close eye on air quality over the next couple of days.

While the Pennsylvania EPA isn't forecasting air quality to be particularly bad over the next couple of days, things are in place for us to see higher levels of atmospheric ozone development.

7-day forecast: May 30, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

