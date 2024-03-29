Pittsburgh enjoys a couple of days of sunshine before the rainy weather returns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Enjoy the next couple of days with sunshine before we get a stretch of rain and even some thunderstorms to kick off April.
The saying "If it rains on Easter, it will rain the next seven days in a row" is a myth but we do have April showers which is normal.
Today will be a repeat of yesterday with a few sprinkles around this morning then becoming mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s. It'll be a little breezy at times. Rain arrives early Saturday morning with a brief light mix possible for some.
During the afternoon on Saturday, we have rain with highs in the mid-50s. Rain should wrap up around midnight.
The ground will be a bit soggy for those Easter egg hunts with a stray shower still possible!
On Easter Sunday, we have morning lows in the mid-40s with light rain showers possible before 8 a.m. In the afternoon highs are back near 60. Clouds increase through the afternoon and rain arrives again Sunday night into Monday.
We kick off April soggy, no fools here.
Monday will be mild in the low 60s with rain lasting through the start of the week. A stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Our lows will stay mild in the 40s and even 50s. Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday with highs in the mid-60s and thunderstorms possible.
Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs back near 50 and even rain and snow showers possible.
