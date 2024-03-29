Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh enjoys a couple of days of sunshine before the rainy weather returns

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/29)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/29) 02:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Enjoy the next couple of days with sunshine before we get a stretch of rain and even some thunderstorms to kick off April. 

Conditions throughout the day - March 29, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The saying "If it rains on Easter, it will rain the next seven days in a row" is a myth but we do have April showers which is normal. 

Today will be a repeat of yesterday with a few sprinkles around this morning then becoming mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s. It'll be a little breezy at times. Rain arrives early Saturday morning with a brief light mix possible for some. 

Conditions on Easter Weekend KDKA Weather Center

During the afternoon on Saturday, we have rain with highs in the mid-50s. Rain should wrap up around midnight. 

The ground will be a bit soggy for those Easter egg hunts with a stray shower still possible!

On Easter Sunday, we have morning lows in the mid-40s with light rain showers possible before 8 a.m. In the afternoon highs are back near 60. Clouds increase through the afternoon and rain arrives again Sunday night into Monday.

Rain chances over the next 7 days KDKA Weather Center

We kick off April soggy, no fools here. 

Monday will be mild in the low 60s with rain lasting through the start of the week. A stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Our lows will stay mild in the 40s and even 50s. Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday with highs in the mid-60s and thunderstorms possible. 

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs back near 50 and even rain and snow showers possible. 

7-day forecast: March 29, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

First published on March 29, 2024 / 6:58 AM EDT

