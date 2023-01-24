On A Positive Note: Elementary school students get new bikes thanks to big donation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Elementary school students in Squirrel Hill now have new bikes all thanks to a big donation.

It was a part of the All Kids Bike program put on by the HDR Foundation, which hopes to help children nationwide learn how to ride a bike.

Both Minadeo and Miller PreK-5 schools received bikes.

"We want kids to get out and play, be healthy. Obviously, being able to have fun and ride your bike with your friends in your neighborhood is important," Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.

Since 2018, HDR has donated bikes to over 700 schools in all 50 states.