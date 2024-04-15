Pittsburgh's beautiful eastern redbud trees are in bloom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's finally beginning to feel and look like spring. Washington D.C. is known for its cherry blossoms but Pittsburgh is showing off her eastern redbud trees.

You may have noticed the bright fuchsia trees in Point State Park, Downtown or along the riverfront.

"It kind of reminds me of D.C., the cherry blossom season in D.C., but it's also just a good springtime color," said Jake Van Loon.

This is the result of the Pittsburgh Redbud Project, an initiative of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy to reforest the city with native trees like the eastern redbud tree.

(Photo: Western Pennsylvania Conservancy)

"The redbud tree is a wonderful tree. Before the Redbud Project, we planted them as street trees because they're pretty, but they're pretty tough too," said Jeff Bergman, the senior director of community forestry of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

Since 2016, they have planted over 3,000 trees all over Pittsburgh. Bergman says they chose a tree that is great for the environment.

"Almost every part of the tree has some part of ecological function, whether food or habitat for pollinators or wildlife. People can even eat the flowers," Bergman said. "I don't recommend people going out and eating off of our trees," he added with a laugh.

Barbara Cheney couldn't help but admire the trees on her walk through Point State Park.

"The shape of the buds and the color that's so vibrant, and it's just a beautiful way to welcome spring and the warm weather. They are spectacular, they look like little fireworks," Cheney said.

The Pittsburgh Redbud Project has partnered with VisitPittsburgh hoping to make the city a springtime destination to seek out the beautiful trees.

"Pittsburgh could celebrate the redbuds akin to how Washington D.C. celebrates the cherry blossoms," Bergman said.

The redbud blooms should stay through next week. Here's a map of where you can find them.