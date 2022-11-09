Person found shot to death in Knoxville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person was found shot to death in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police and medics found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds on the 200 block of Wilbur Street on Tuesday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they got two ShotSpotter alerts shortly after 8:30 p.m., one on the 200 block of Wilbur and another on the 1000 block of Brownsville Road.

The victim hasn't been identified.

There was no word on suspects.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene. Police are still investigating.