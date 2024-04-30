18-year-old killed in late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An 18-year-old was shot and killed late last night in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. along Heckelman Street.

A man was killed in a late-night shooting along Heckleman Street in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Pittsburgh Police say that an 18-year-old man, later identified as David Rivera, was found shot in the chest along the sidewalk.

Responding officers and medics attempted to help save Rivera, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation, which police say is ongoing.

Additional details surrounding the shooting have yet to be provided by Pittsburgh Police.