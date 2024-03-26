Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Chartiers City neighborhood

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot and killed in Chartiers
Man shot and killed in Chartiers 00:16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Chartiers neighborhood. 

Police say officers were called to the area of Harlow Street just before 10 p.m. on Monday night after a three-round ShotSpotter notification.

kdka-harlow-street-pittsburgh-chartiers-deadly-shooting.png
Pittsburgh Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Chartiers neighborhood. Police say a man was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.  KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

When officers showed up, they found evidence of a shooting and were told that a man had been shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Police say the man later died at the hospital.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation, which police have described as 'ongoing.'

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 1:20 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.