Man shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Chartiers City neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Chartiers neighborhood.
Police say officers were called to the area of Harlow Street just before 10 p.m. on Monday night after a three-round ShotSpotter notification.
When officers showed up, they found evidence of a shooting and were told that a man had been shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital by a family member.
Police say the man later died at the hospital.
Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation, which police have described as 'ongoing.'