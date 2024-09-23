63-year-old man found dead in Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 63-year-old man was found dead in a home in Pittsburgh's Overbrook neighborhood on Monday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police and EMS were called to the home on Lucina Avenue for a reported domestic incident around 3 p.m. At the scene, police found the 63-year-old man with a severe laceration to his chest area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said a 28-year-old man who lives at the home was taken to a local hospital for a hand injury. Pittsburgh Public Safety said he will be taken to police headquarters for questioning.

"Detectives have applied for a search warrant for the home and the Violent Crime Unit will continue with the investigation," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

It is not clear if anyone is facing charges. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The relationship between the 63-year-old man and the 28-year-old man was not immediately available.