Pittsburgh Cultural Trust scraps plans to build Downtown cineplex

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is scrapping plans for a Downtown cineplex.

The Trust says that renovation costs have more than doubled since it first considered the idea years ago.

The group had considered turning the former Bally Total Fitness Club on Sixth Street into a six-screen theater and entertainment space.

The money that had been put aside for the project will now go to capital improvement projects at the Byham, Benedum Center and O'Reilly Theater.