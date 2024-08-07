Pittsburgh Cultural Trust shares new vision of a revitalized downtown Pittsburgh ahead of U.S. Open, NFL Draft

Renderings show new vision of a revitalized downtown Pittsburgh ahead of U.S. Open, NFL Draft

Renderings show new vision of a revitalized downtown Pittsburgh ahead of U.S. Open, NFL Draft

Renderings show new vision of a revitalized downtown Pittsburgh ahead of U.S. Open, NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Has downtown Pittsburgh ever recovered from the hit it took during the pandemic?

Is the town ready for the big events in the next few years, like the NFL Draft and the U.S. Open?

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has a vision for much of downtown to be re-imagined thanks to grant money they're hoping to get from the Allegheny Regional Asset District.

That vision is for an entirely new, large riverfront area with a large lawn for festivals and performances, a cafe, an outdoor bandshell, a water play area, and more. This would be thanks to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust working toward a $5 million grant. Aside from the obvious benefit to Downtown's Cultural District, it's also about showing off the city to the potential of a million new visitors coming in the next few years.

A rendering showing a new riverfront and entertainment area. Allegheny Conference of Community Development

The NFL Draft is coming in 2026, and before that, the U.S. Open in Oakmont, with most visitors wanting to visit downtown.

Emily Hatfield, Senior Director of Communications and Public Affairs at Visit Pittsburgh, says a strong city is the best asset for potential tourists.

"A strong downtown is mission critical for us to achieve. Starting in 2025, we have the U.S. Open here in Pittsburgh, and in 2026, of course, the NFL Draft. We have to make sure our downtown is spruced up and ready to welcome all these visitors."

Hatfield's organization, Visit Pittsburgh, is one of many excited about all the re-development potential of downtown.

A broader map shows this revitalization not only includes that riverfront, but also a re-do of Market Square, and reimagined thoroughfare from the Cultural District to Point State Park.

"Over the past four decades, Pittsburgh's Cultural District has been a cornerstone of downtown's transformation. Continued investment in this destination for arts and culture will help ensure ongoing progress. In the coming months, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will unveil plans for new green space, public art, streetscape improvements, an outdoor performance area, and other exciting amenities in the Eighth Street block of Penn Avenue. We are proud to collaborate with city, county, public, and private leaders to support downtown's ongoing revitalization," says Cultural Trust CEO and President Kendra Whitlock Ingram.

The $5 million in potential grant monies from the Allegheny Regional Asset District wouldn't cover every proposed project. The Cultural Trust estimates that figure to be near $30 million, but this is a start to get things underway.

"This project is one we're excited about, and we certainly commend Allegheny Conference, the Cultural Trust, and other key community organizations who all had a seat at the table," Hatfield said.