Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces lineup additions, updated layouts for 2024 Arts Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is celebrating the 65th annual Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival later this month and on Tuesday, they made a few announcements, including additions to the lineup and an updated layout that expands to one of the city's iconic sister bridges.

First and foremost, the festival will take place in the Cultural District on May 31 through June 9 with 10 days of free art and music. This year, however, it's expanding to the Rachel Carson Bridge.

The bridge will play host to many more artist market booths as well as the Green Mountain Energy Stage.

"We're thrilled to welcome visitors back to Pittsburgh's Cultural District with an updated layout for this year's festival," said Sarah Aziz, Interim Vice President of Programming and Manager of DEAI Initiatives for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "These 10 fleeting days will be fun-filled, thought-provoking, inclusive, and memorable. Thank you to all our community partners, especially Dollar Bank, whose generosity helps make this Festival a one-of-a-kind celebration in Pittsburgh every summer."

The new stage on the Rachel Carson Bridge, which will be located at the halfway point, will offer twice-daily entertainment including music, literary readings, and other activities.

Several of the cultural trust's gallery spaces will be on from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day.

With just a few weeks to go until the Arts Festival, you can check out all lineup changes and a rundown of events on their website at this link.