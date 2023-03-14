Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces 2023-24 PNC Broadway season lineup
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the lineup of shows coming to the Benedum Center for the 2023-24 PNC Broadway season!
Touring shows coming to Pittsburgh's Benedum Center include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, a pre-Broadway revival of The Wiz, Mrs. Doubtfire, Girl from the North Country, My Fair Lady, Company, and the Kite Runner.
Two season specials will include returning favorites, The Book of Mormon, and Mamma Mia!
The season is set to begin in late September with shows debuting on the following dates:
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
September 27-October 8, 2023
THE WIZ
October 31-November 5, 2023
MRS. DOUBTFIRE
November 28-December 3, 2023
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
January 9-14, 2024
MY FAIR LADY
January 30-February 4, 2024
COMPANY
April 16-21, 2024
THE KITE RUNNER
May 7-12, 2024
THE BOOK OF MORMON
February 27-March 3, 2024
MAMMA MIA!
March 26-31, 2024
Subscription packages for the seven-show series are available starting at $250.
Single tickets for shows will go on sale throughout the year.
