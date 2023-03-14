Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces 2023-24 PNC Broadway season lineup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the lineup of shows coming to the Benedum Center for the 2023-24 PNC Broadway season!

Touring shows coming to Pittsburgh's Benedum Center include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, a pre-Broadway revival of The Wiz, Mrs. Doubtfire, Girl from the North Country, My Fair Lady, Company, and the Kite Runner.

Two season specials will include returning favorites, The Book of Mormon, and Mamma Mia!

The season is set to begin in late September with shows debuting on the following dates:

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

September 27-October 8, 2023

THE WIZ

October 31-November 5, 2023



MRS. DOUBTFIRE

November 28-December 3, 2023

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

January 9-14, 2024

MY FAIR LADY

January 30-February 4, 2024



COMPANY

April 16-21, 2024



THE KITE RUNNER

May 7-12, 2024



THE BOOK OF MORMON

February 27-March 3, 2024



MAMMA MIA!

March 26-31, 2024



Subscription packages for the seven-show series are available starting at $250.

Single tickets for shows will go on sale throughout the year.

For more information about the upcoming season, click here.