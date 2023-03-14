Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces 2023-24 PNC Broadway season lineup

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the lineup of shows coming to the Benedum Center for the 2023-24 PNC Broadway season!

Touring shows coming to Pittsburgh's Benedum Center include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, a pre-Broadway revival of The Wiz, Mrs. Doubtfire, Girl from the North Country, My Fair Lady, Company, and the Kite Runner.

Two season specials will include returning favorites, The Book of Mormon, and Mamma Mia!

The season is set to begin in late September with shows debuting on the following dates:

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
September 27-October 8, 2023 

THE WIZ
October 31-November 5, 2023

MRS. DOUBTFIRE
November 28-December 3, 2023

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
January 9-14, 2024 

MY FAIR LADY
January 30-February 4, 2024 

COMPANY
April 16-21, 2024 

THE KITE RUNNER
May 7-12, 2024 

THE BOOK OF MORMON
February 27-March 3, 2024

MAMMA MIA!
March 26-31, 2024 

Subscription packages for the seven-show series are available starting at $250.

Single tickets for shows will go on sale throughout the year.

For more information about the upcoming season, click here.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 2:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.