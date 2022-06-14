Pittsburgh cooling centers open Wednesday and Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's that time of year again.

The City of Pittsburgh will open four cooling centers to help people beat the heat and humidity. They are listed below:

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

412-422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15208

412-244-4190

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa 15204

412-777-5012

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

412-488-8404

The locations above will be open Wednesday and Thursday until 7 p.m.

The City shared with media a list of recreation centers that are open as well. All are welcome.

AMMON (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219) Monday-Friday: 11 AM to 7 PM

ARLINGTON (2201 Salisbury Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 10 AM to 6 PM

BROOKLINE (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226) Monday-Friday: 9 AM to 8 PM Saturday: 8 AM to Noon

JEFFERSON (605 Redknap Street, 15212) Monday-Friday: Noon to 8 PM

MAGEE (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217) Monday-Friday: Noon to 8 PM

ORMSBY (79 S. 22nd Street, 15203) Monday-Friday: Noon to 8 PM

PAULSON (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206 Monday-Friday: Noon to 8 PM

PHILLIPS (201 Parkfield Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 9 AM to 8 PM Saturday: 8 AM to Noon

WARRINGTON (329 Warrington Avenue, 15210) Monday-Friday: 11 AM to 7 PM

WEST PENN (450 30th Street, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 AM to 9 PM Saturday: 10 AM to 3 PM