Pittsburgh cooling centers open Wednesday and Thursday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's that time of year again.
The City of Pittsburgh will open four cooling centers to help people beat the heat and humidity. They are listed below:
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
745 Greenfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
412-422-6551
Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
7321 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
412-244-4190
Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
720 Sherwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa 15204
412-777-5012
South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center
12th & Bingham Streets
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-488-8404
The locations above will be open Wednesday and Thursday until 7 p.m.
The City shared with media a list of recreation centers that are open as well. All are welcome.
AMMON (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219) Monday-Friday: 11 AM to 7 PM
ARLINGTON (2201 Salisbury Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 10 AM to 6 PM
BROOKLINE (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226) Monday-Friday: 9 AM to 8 PM Saturday: 8 AM to Noon
JEFFERSON (605 Redknap Street, 15212) Monday-Friday: Noon to 8 PM
MAGEE (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217) Monday-Friday: Noon to 8 PM
ORMSBY (79 S. 22nd Street, 15203) Monday-Friday: Noon to 8 PM
PAULSON (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206 Monday-Friday: Noon to 8 PM
PHILLIPS (201 Parkfield Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 9 AM to 8 PM Saturday: 8 AM to Noon
WARRINGTON (329 Warrington Avenue, 15210) Monday-Friday: 11 AM to 7 PM
WEST PENN (450 30th Street, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 AM to 9 PM Saturday: 10 AM to 3 PM
