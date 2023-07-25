Pittsburgh to open 6 cooling centers this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the temperature increases, Pittsburgh Parks & Recreation will open six cooling centers this week.

Officials said the six centers will be open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Temperatures are expected to reach 90-plus degrees.

The six cooling centers are:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 (412-567-7290)

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (412-766-4656)

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 (412-422-6551)

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208 (412-244-4190)

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204 (412-777-5012)

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

The city also said six recreation centers with air conditioning will be open for the following hours:

AMMON (2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BROOKLINE (1400 Oakridge Street, 15226) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

JEFFERSON (605 Redknap Street, 15212) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MAGEE (745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PAULSON (1201 Paulson Avenue, 15206 Monday-Friday: 9 p.m. to 6 p.m.

PHILLIPS (201 Parkfield Street, 15210) Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.