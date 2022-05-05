Mayor Ed Gainey creates Bridge Asset Management Program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Later this month, National Infrastructure Week will be recognized across the country.

Here in Pittsburgh, Mayor Ed Gainey is getting a jump start in calling attention to critical infrastructure needs. On Thursday, he announced the creation of a comprehensive Bridge Asset Management Program.

This program will put someone in charge of leading a team to improve the safety and integrity of the city's bridges. They will also be charged with allocating funds for repairs.

Gainey said the person needs to provide a report on the current conditions and safety of the city's bridges by October. Then the planning begins.

The mayor said the planning and design process is underway for a full rehab of the Swindell Bridge, which has drawn major criticism from drivers due to potholes and exposed bars.

Gainey said crews from the city and PennDOT inspected the bridge on Wednesday. There will be another inspection later this month. He said the moment the inspector thinks the bridge is unsafe, it will be closed.