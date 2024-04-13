Pittsburgh-area community members come together to support one another after flooding

Community members come together to support one another after flooding

Community members come together to support one another after flooding

Community members come together to support one another after flooding

By: KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer

IMPERIAL, Pa. (KDKA) - Neighbors are lending a helping hand to people impacted by this week's flooding.

There would usually be racing at Pittsburgh's Pennsylvania Motor Speedway right now. They canceled Saturday's races, telling KDKA-TV they knew many in their community needed more than a show. So, they decided to do what they could to help them.

Supplies pilled up this afternoon, all going to people impacted by this week's flooding.

"Our heart breaks because these are the people who come and support us every week, or most weeks, with their hard-earned money," said Tyler Harris, who runs operations at the racetrack. "When we saw all the massive flooding that was going on in our communities, it was our initiative to go ahead and step forward."

They put out the call. People brought everything from food to cleaning supplies and clothes.

"The response has been tremendous; there has been a nice steady flow all day," Harris added.

That included Toby Perock, who says his basement got flooded

"I made time to get out here for the people who were hit hard," Perock said.

That would include Mark Snatchko.

KDKA-TV showed Friday night how Snatchko was trying to save equipment in his Oakdale auto body shop so he wouldn't have to shutter his business.

"To get a free donation of canned goods or clothing means the world to people who recently lost everything due to flooding," Snatchko said.

He says every donation helps, of every size and shape. This is all heading to the Oakdale Fire Department and given to people who need it.

"It's very important. It means a lot when you have someone in the community who gives back like this event here today," Snatchko said.

"In moments like this where tragedy strikes, it just brings you back down to Earth to realize how great people could be," Harris added.

This was just one example of how people have stepped up to help each other.

"I just want to say thank you not just to everyone in Oakdale, but the whole surrounding area," Snatchko said

Friends, family, and neighbors lend a helping hand to help others get back to their normal lives.

If you'd like to donate, you can bring it to Our Cars Auto Detailing" in Oakdale, just across from the fire department.