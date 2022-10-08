Pittsburgh Columbus Day Parade happening in Bloomfield on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, Pittsburgh will celebrate the region's Italian-Americans with the Columbus Day Parade.

It will begin at 11 a.m. in Bloomfield, starting near the West Penn Hospital on Liberty Avenue and running the length of the road.

Then there will be a reviewing stand in front of Saint Joseph Church.

Meanwhile, all county, state, and federal government offices will be closed for Columbus Day on Monday.

Post offices will be closed, as well.

However, City of Pittsburgh offices will be open.