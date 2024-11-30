Pittsburgh will welcome in December with colder temperatures

By: CBS First Alert Meteorologist Carl Lam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It is going to be a cold finish in November around Pittsburgh!

We are expecting temperatures today to hover in the mid-20s around Franklin and Clarion to the upper 20s and around 30 in Pittsburgh and the surrounding suburbs. We will do our best to get some sunshine into Western Pennsylvania.

Conditions expected today - November 30, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

There will be a noticeable wind around 10 to 15 mph with the gusts reaching 20 to 25 mph. This will lead to a wind chill that will be in the 10s throughout the day. So if you're headed out for Small Business Saturday or taking family around town, it is definitely worth layering up.

If you have friends and family that are traveling home after spending the holiday in Pittsburgh, it is important to mention that there are Lake Effect Snow Warnings up north in Erie County that will make travel difficult to impossible up I-79 and onto I-90. There are some closures on portions of the interstates into Pennsylvania and New York.

Advisories in our area and surrounding regions KDKA Weather Center

By tonight, temperatures won't be cooling down all that much, since the cloud cover will be sticking around through a good portion of the evening. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 10s up north and into the low 20s in Pittsburgh.

For the rest of your weekend, it will still be cold but at least temperatures will rebound a bit into the upper 20s and low 30s. There may be a few snow showers creeping into areas like Mercer and Venango Counties throughout the day on Sunday.

But there's not much relief as we go into December since the cold is going to be sticking around. Temperatures will be stuck into the low to mid-30s through the week and overnight lows will be dipping into the 20s. The colder air will also be good news for snowmaking at Seven Springs, which is scheduled to open next week.

Temperature outlook over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Even looking ahead to next weekend and the second week of December, temperatures look to stay well below average. We should be hanging around the low 40s but temperatures will struggle to hang around the low to mid 30s. The deep blue you see below means there's a very good chance temperatures will remain well below average.

7-day forecast: November 30, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

