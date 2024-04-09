Pittsburgh CLO's new initiatives aim to draw more families to theater

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh CLO is going above and beyond to make it easier for families to come to their musicals this summer.

They are introducing three major initiatives to remove barriers that might prevent people, especially those with kids, from coming to their shows.

They have Molly's Trolleys picking up people from four suburban locations to take them directly to the show and back for $10 a person. This way ticket holders don't have to deal with driving and parking downtown.

The second initiative is free child care at the theater where kids 3 and older will learn from CLO teachers. The initiative is called Show Care.

"If you're bringing your kids downtown and they're not going to see the show with you, we still want it to be a shared experience that the family can talk about on the ride home," Pittsburgh CLO Executive Producer Mark Fleisher said. "So, for example, the parents may be seeing 'The Music Man,' but in the Show Care room, the kids may be learning a song from 'The Music Man' or a dance step or doing a craft that ties in. So, when they both meet up after the show and they're driving home, they have something in common to talk about."

The third initiative is what they call the Family Pass, where an adult can purchase a ticket and get up to four child tickets for $10 each, sitting next to them, no matter where their seats are in the theater.

Some of the shows this summer include "West Side Story," "The Music Man" and "Seussical," which will be at various theaters throughout the Cultural District.

