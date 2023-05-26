Pittsburgh city leaders streamline process, introduce standards for outdoor dining

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- People looking for more outdoor dining options this summer in the city of Pittsburgh could soon be in luck!

City leaders recently streamlined the process for businesses to get approval to have outdoor dining areas, according to the Tribune-Review.

Under the new guidelines, restaurants will have to apply for permits to use sidewalks and streets and will be required to have a barrier that separates diners and traffic.

The city's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will be in charge of reviewing applications and ensuring the spaces are accessible and safe.