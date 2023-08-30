Pittsburgh City councilwoman sponsors legislation to protect gender-affirming care
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh could soon be a "sanctuary city" for gender-affirming care.
Legislation sponsored by Councilmember Barb Warwick would protect healthcare providers and patients should that type of care ever become unlawful.
Warwick said right now, 93-percent of transgender and non-binary youth worry about being denied care due to state or local laws.
