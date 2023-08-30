Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh City councilwoman sponsors legislation to protect gender-affirming care

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Legislation introduces to protect gender-affirming care
Legislation introduces to protect gender-affirming care 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh could soon be a "sanctuary city" for gender-affirming care. 

Legislation sponsored by Councilmember Barb Warwick would protect healthcare providers and patients should that type of care ever become unlawful. 

Warwick said right now, 93-percent of transgender and non-binary youth worry about being denied care due to state or local laws. 

First published on August 30, 2023 / 4:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.