Pittsburgh City Councilwoman proposes 'dynamic pricing' for parking in Lawrenceville

'Dynamic pricing' proposal being discussed for Lawrenceville

'Dynamic pricing' proposal being discussed for Lawrenceville

'Dynamic pricing' proposal being discussed for Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This afternoon, the public will be able to weigh in on a new parking proposal in front of the city council.

The proposal would affect the Lawrenceville neighborhood and it was proposed by Councilwoman Deb Gross.

She is proposing "dynamic pricing" in the neighborhood.

This would mean drivers would be charged more to park during peak times.

The money generated from the parking fees would go to mobility and infrastructure improvements in Lawrenceville.

The hearing is set for 1:30 today.

We will have more on this story and the outcome of the hearing on KDKA-TV Evening News.