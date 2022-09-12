Pittsburgh City Council proclaims Monday as Protect Trans Kids Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Council proclaimed Sept. 12, 2022 as the first-ever Protect Trans Kids Day.

The project was launched by a group of teenagers with Councilman Bobby Wilson after a 15-year-old was targeted by a neighbor in Wilson's district with an offensive sign.

In response, residents have planted nearly 700 yard signs in support of trans teens around the community.

Pittsburgh City Council and the mayor are moving forward on their agendas, including seeking input from trans youth.